6 Stations Reopen Along Blue and Yellow Lines

After several weeks of closures, six metro stations along the Blue and Yellow Lines have reopened.
The stations south of Reagan National Airport have been closed since September. The transit agency was working on the bridge and tunnel between the L'Fnfant Plaza and Pentagon stations.
"Get ready for new travel alternatives on the 🔵🟡 Lines after November 5! Stations south of Reagan National Airport will soon reopen, but there will be no Yellow Line service until May 2023,” @wmata tweeted.
The stations include Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield.
Here's everything you need to know about the changes, including alternate routes.