Metro

6 Stations Reopen Along Blue and Yellow Lines

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After several weeks of closures, six metro stations along the Blue and Yellow Lines have reopened.

The stations south of Reagan National Airport have been closed since September. The transit agency was working on the bridge and tunnel between the L'Fnfant Plaza and Pentagon stations.  

"Get ready for new travel alternatives on the 🔵🟡 Lines after November 5! Stations south of Reagan National Airport will soon reopen, but there will be no Yellow Line service until May 2023,” @wmata tweeted.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stations include Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield.

Here's everything you need to know about the changes, including alternate routes.

Metro 2 hours ago

Metro GM Talks Silver Line Extension Opening, 7000-Series Railcars & More

Metro Sep 28

When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion

This article tagged under:

MetrotransportationBlue Line
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us