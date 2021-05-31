prince george's

4 Metro Stations in Maryland Closed into September

Metro says College Park-University of Maryland, Greenbelt, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations are undergoing platform reconstruction

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four stations on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines in Maryland will be closed until early September for platform reconstruction.

The College Park-University of Maryland, Greenbelt, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations are scheduled to remain closed through Sept. 6.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That means there will be no Green or Yellow Line rail service north of the Fort Totten station until then.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

bike lanes May 29

Businesses Concerned About New Bike Lanes Planned for 9th Street NW

First4 Traffic May 28

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions in DC for Rolling to Remember

Shuttles will replace trains between Fort Totten and Greenbelt.

Here’s more information on alternative routes.

This article tagged under:

prince george'sMetroMetro Closure
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us