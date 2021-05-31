4 Metro Stations in Maryland Closed into September

Four stations on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines in Maryland will be closed until early September for platform reconstruction.
The College Park-University of Maryland, Greenbelt, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations are scheduled to remain closed through Sept. 6.
That means there will be no Green or Yellow Line rail service north of the Fort Totten station until then.
Transportation
Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.
Shuttles will replace trains between Fort Totten and Greenbelt.