4 Metro Stations in Maryland Closed into September

Four stations on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines in Maryland will be closed until early September for platform reconstruction.

The College Park-University of Maryland, Greenbelt, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations are scheduled to remain closed through Sept. 6.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That means there will be no Green or Yellow Line rail service north of the Fort Totten station until then.

Shuttles will replace trains between Fort Totten and Greenbelt.

Here’s more information on alternative routes.