4-Mile Backup on Chesapeake Bay Bridge After Closure

A four-mile backup formed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Saturday morning after police closed all lanes.

The bridge was closed due to police activity, authorities said. The Queen Anne's Sheriff's office said there was police activity just beyond the bridge.

One eastbound lane on the right and all westbound lanes have reopened but expect more closures and delays, authorities say.

Even after one lane reopened, the delay grew from 2 miles to 4, authorities said.

Beach-bound traffic should follow a detour at exit 37 to return to eastbound U.S. 50, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

