2 Injured in Crash on Beltway in Fairfax County; Miles-Long Backup Reported

The crash on the Inner Loop of the Beltway caused a backup that stretched to 6 miles

By NBC Washington Staff

A multi-car crash on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County Tuesday morning got the post-Memorial Day commute off to a rocky start and left two people injured, authorities said.

The crash on Interstate 95/395 Southbound (Inner Loop) before Interstate 395 (Exit 170) left all lanes blocked, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

A 6-mile backup formed, stretching to the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge.

All lanes are back open after the crash was contained to the right shoulder, MATOC said.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue teams responded about 5 a.m.

One person was trapped in the car and extricated by first responders. Two people were taken for hospital care with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Video posted by firefighters shows two cars stopped on the road. One showed serious damage to the front.

