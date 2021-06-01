2 Injured in Crash on Beltway in Fairfax County; Miles-Long Backup Reported

A multi-car crash on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County Tuesday morning got the post-Memorial Day commute off to a rocky start and left two people injured, authorities said.

The crash on Interstate 95/395 Southbound (Inner Loop) before Interstate 395 (Exit 170) left all lanes blocked, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A 6-mile backup formed, stretching to the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge.

All lanes are back open after the crash was contained to the right shoulder, MATOC said.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue teams responded about 5 a.m.

One person was trapped in the car and extricated by first responders. Two people were taken for hospital care with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Video posted by firefighters shows two cars stopped on the road. One showed serious damage to the front.

Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story