Hagerstown

1 dead, multiple injured in crash involving 4 tractor-trailers on I-81 near Hagerstown: police

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and multiple people were injured on Interstate 81 in Maryland Friday in a crash involving four tractor-trailers and two cars, Maryland State Police said.

Southbound I-81 is closed near the crash, which happened about 10 a.m. north of Hagerstown, near mile marker 10, police said. That’s near the exit for the Hagerstown airport.

Expect delays in both directions, Chopper4’s Brad Freitas said.

At least one victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing news.

This article tagged under:

Hagerstowncrash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us