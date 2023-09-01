1 dead, multiple injured in crash involving 4 tractor-trailers on I-81 near Hagerstown: police

One person was killed and multiple people were injured on Interstate 81 in Maryland Friday in a crash involving four tractor-trailers and two cars, Maryland State Police said.

Southbound I-81 is closed near the crash, which happened about 10 a.m. north of Hagerstown, near mile marker 10, police said. That’s near the exit for the Hagerstown airport.

Expect delays in both directions, Chopper4’s Brad Freitas said.

At least one victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

