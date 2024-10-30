Transit safety campaign implements new immersive way to gauge drivers' attention

A transit safety campaign launched in Prince George County, Maryland, looks to gauge drivers’ attention and awareness on the road.

The pedestrian and biker campaign implements a new way to reduce incidents on the road by using walking billboards to get drivers to pay attention and slow down. “Slow down, lives ahead” read the walking signs.

Due to daylight saving time, experts worry they’ll be a raise in traffic crashes, including pedestrians and cyclists, but they hope this initiative is enough.

Additionally, officials are implementing new citations for drivers that could cost them up to $500 in fines and point deductions on their driving records.

Safety experts say distracted, impaired driving and speed are the leading causes of pedestrian deaths.