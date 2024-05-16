Trans Pride DC to return with focus on community and resources for all

Pride Month officially begins in June, but Transgender Pride Washington DC isn’t waiting to uplift gender-nonconforming folks who may feel unrepresented at the major parades and parties in June.

On Saturday, the group is hosting Trans Pride DC, a free event with workshops, a resource fair and all-ages programming at the Martin Luther King Jr. library. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bianca Sprague, executive director of Trans Pride Washington DC, says it’s important to have Trans Pride as an event.

“I still see even today that during Pride season, there's a lack of visibility and spaces for trans folks in many of those large festivities across the United States, right?” she said.

A trans pride celebration “not only offers connection and building relationship with members of the community, but it also offers learning opportunities and education for individuals who are going through their individual transition journey,” Sprague said.

At the main Trans Pride DC event at the MLK Library, the diversity of the transgender community is in focus, and organizers put emphasis on connecting attendees with health, wellness and legal resources.

Catering to all generations, the schedule includes a Kids Art Studio, programming for parents of trans and nonbinary children and a leadership development workshop. Attendees can get guidance on their medical transition journey or get connected to mental health resources.

Whitman Walker Health and their legal team can offer advice and walk individuals through getting their name and gender marker legally changed, Sprague said.

Sprague hopes the event helps transgender and nonbinary folks wherever they are on their journey.

“When I was going through my, my own personal journey that, you know, I felt isolated, I felt like I was the only one going through it,” she said.

But attending her first trans pride event helped her connect with others facing similar challenges.

“And it was just kind of refreshing because then I didn't feel like I was the only one that's going through that,” she said.

Trans Pride DC is geared toward trans, non-binary and gender-expansive folks, as well as parents of kids who identify this way, but allies are welcome, too.

And if you are looking for a Pride Month bash, you can check out the after-party at the Moxy Hotel.

