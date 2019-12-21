A freight train crossing the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry derailed early Saturday morning, causing two cars to tip over a footbridge and plummet into the water.

Seven cars derailed on the bridge, wiping out a section of a footbridge that's part of the famous Appalachian Trail, a major tourist draw for the town of Harpers Ferry. It appears no one was on the bridge at the time and no injuries were reported.

The train was headed east over Winchester and Potomac Railroad Bridge between Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Maryland about 2:30 a.m., train operator CSX says.

The empty grain cars derailed into the water and on the West Virginia shoreline, but the locomotive stayed ont the tracks, CSX says.

Some officials described the scene as a bridge collapse.

Maryland State Police, Washington County fire, Loudoun County fire, the National Park Service and other agencies responded about 3:30 a.m.

CSX says there were no hazardous materials on board and the company will work to clean up and restore the area quickly. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Civil War-era bridge is now used by CSX freight rail service. The train tracks run next to a popular pedestrian footbridge along the Appalachian Trail. The derailment is visible from the town of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

The process of removing cars from the Potomac is expected to be a lengthy process.

From January to September 2019, there were three other train accidents in West Virginia and 18 in Maryland according to federal safety data.

Amtrak service in the area is not expected to be affected.

