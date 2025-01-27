Tradition is back: New restaurants participating in DC's restaurant week

If you enjoy immersing your taste in contrasting cultures, the Metropolitan Washington Winter Restaurant Week is back. You will be able to enjoy special deals on brunch and specific lunch selections for $25 or $35 per person and multi-course dinners ranging from $40 to $65 per person.

Participating restaurants will begin offering these special culinary experiences from January 27 to February 2. Be sure to save a seat at your favorite eatery and don't miss out on catching yummy deals.

“Restaurant Week is the perfect time to explore and support local restaurants, connect with friends and family over incredible meals, and experience the passion and creativity of our chefs at an amazing value,” said Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

New restaurants coming in for this year’s week include an array of different flavors and Michelin-starred establishments. You can find the details here.

Washington, D.C.

Tail Up Goat

Elle

Namak in Adams Morgan

Arrels

ART DC

District E in Penn Quarter;

Gordon Ramsey Fish and Chips

Pink Tiger at The Wharf

a.kitchen+bar in the West End

Amelie in Logan Circle

Cordelia Fishbar

JINYA Ramen Bar in Union Market

Cynthia in the H Street Corridor

El Bebe Tacos

Tequila in Capitol Riverfront

El Taller del Xiquet in Glover Park

Republic Cantina in NoMa

River Club DC in Downtown

Virginia

a.lounge+bar

Jula’s on the Potomac in Alexandria

El Bebe at The Boro in Tysons

Heirloom in Reston

Evelyn Rose in Vienna

Immigrant Food in Ballston

Milk & Honey in Dulles

Local Provisions in Sterling

Taqueria Xochi and Salt in Arlington.

Maryland

Beth’s Restaurant

Hello Betty and

Mussel Bar in Bethesda

Milk & Honey in Camp Springs and Silver Spring

2024 RAMMYS award winners also participating this year include Amazonia, Mi Vida, Ometeo, Dauphines, and The Salt Line locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Perry’s, Masako Morishita, Equinox on 19th and Kaz Sushi Bistro.

Hungry for more? Thompson Restaurants are extending their restaurant week deals one more week. You can enjoy a variety of food like a casual burger bite to espresso-rubbed ribeye for an extended period of time. You can find details here.