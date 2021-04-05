Tractor-Trailer Dumps Heap of Trash Onto I-95; Traffic Delayed for Miles

A tractor-trailer dumped a heap of garbage onto I-95 in Maryland after a fire, and traffic is backed up for miles ahead of the Monday night rush hour.

The tractor-trailer carrying a load of garbage caught fire on southbound I-95 near the exit to MD-32 in Elkridge at about 2 p.m., officials said. The garbage needed to be dumped onto the highway to help firefighters put out the blaze.

Chopper4 footage shows a mound of garbage on the shoulder and in one lane.

All southbound lanes initially were closed. As of about 2:45 p.m., one lane of traffic was moving through, but traffic was backed up for about four miles.

No injuries were reported. Crews were working to get rid of the garbage.

