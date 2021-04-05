I-95

Tractor-Trailer Dumps Heap of Trash Onto I-95; Traffic Delayed for Miles

Traffic was backed up for about four miles ahead of the Monday night rush hour

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tractor-trailer dumped a heap of garbage onto I-95 in Maryland after a fire, and traffic is backed up for miles ahead of the Monday night rush hour. 

The tractor-trailer carrying a load of garbage caught fire on southbound I-95 near the exit to MD-32 in Elkridge at about 2 p.m., officials said. The garbage needed to be dumped onto the highway to help firefighters put out the blaze. 

Chopper4 footage shows a mound of garbage on the shoulder and in one lane. 

All southbound lanes initially were closed. As of about 2:45 p.m., one lane of traffic was moving through, but traffic was backed up for about four miles. 

No injuries were reported. Crews were working to get rid of the garbage. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

I-95fireTRAFFIC
