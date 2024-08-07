Tracking Debby: What the DC area can expect from the storm

The D.C. area is getting ready for Tropical Storm Debby as it continues its crawl up the East Coast.

A foot of rain has already fallen in some places down South, flooding streets and homes in Georgia and South Carolina.

While the storm will be far less severe for the D.C. region, there's still the potential for flooding.

Here's what we know so far about the storm's timing, how much rainfall to expect and what the region is doing to prepare.

When is Debby expected to reach the D.C. area?

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said some remnants of Debby could reach us as soon as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest rainfall will move through from Thursday night into Friday. Most rain will move out by late Friday night.

How much rain will the D.C. area get from Tropical Storm Debby?

Overall, Draper said Debby will be good for the region, bringing 2 to 4 total inches of rain.

"In our area, this is needed rain. Certainly, there could be some isolated flooding but nothing like what they're seeing down into parts of the Carolinas," Draper said.

Future weather models show the Shenandoah Valley taking the brunt of the storm at times.

"While this might look a little ominous, for the Shenandoah Valley … this is the best news as they cope with the worst drought they've seen there in decades," Draper said.

What are the main concerns for the D.C. area?

Isolated flooding, and some tidal flooding is possible, especially in areas like Alexandria, Virginia, that are prone to flooding.

Storm Team4 expects most of the D.C. area will be under a flood watch at some point.

There's also a low tornado risk, mainly on Friday, Draper said.

Draper said, however, that winds are not a big concern with this storm as gusts are expected to reach up to 25 miles an hour.

Residents of Alexandria, Virginia, are all too familiar with the flooding storms can bring. News4's Joseph Olmo reports how they're preparing.

What is the DC area doing to prepare for Debby?

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a State of Preparedness declaration Tuesday in preparation for any potential inland and tidal flooding.

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to easily free up resources for any areas that might be hit hard by flooding.

The city of Alexandria urged residents to prepare ahead of the storm and crews handed out sandbags to homeowners and businesses on Wednesday.

How can I prepare for Tropical Storm Debby?