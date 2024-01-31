Track work will bring Red, Yellow and Green Line delays to Metro the first weekend in February

If you were planning to use the Red, Yellow or Green Line of the Metro this weekend, you might want to check your route before you head out for the first weekend in February.

WMATA is doing maintenance and track work on both Saturday and Sunday, which will close two Red Line stations and force trains to single-track on the Yellow Line and Green Line.

WMATA

First, the 🔴 Red Line: Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stations will both be closed on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

Trains will run normally from Shady Grove to Van Ness, and will run normally again from Dupont Circle to Glenmont, with a gap in train service in the middle. Those trains will run every six minutes during the day and every 10 minutes at night.

Free shuttle buses will replace the trains in that gap between Dupont Circle and Van Ness. Because those buses usually come with some delays as everyone gets on and off, you may want to leave yourself some extra time.

Those closures will allow Metro to "install radio and fiber-optic cables to support future technology improvements," WMATA said in a press release.

On the 🟢 Green and 🟡 Yellow Lines, trains will be single tracking between Mount Vernon Square and and L'Enfant Plaza.

That will cause some significant delays for riders, with service operating every 18 minutes on the entire Yellow Line. On the Green Line, service will be faster between Greenbelt and U Street, with trains running every nine minutes -- but will be just as slow between U Street and Branch Avenue.

That track work will allow Metro "to replace platform edge lighting, work on the radio system, and other maintenance," the release said.

The 🔵 Blue, 🟠 Orange and ⚪ Silver Lines will operate as normal through the entire weekend.

The track work will be finished before the Metro reopens Monday morning, with no related closures listed after Sunday on WMATA's website.