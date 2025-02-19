Town hall adresses concerns of violence in Prince George's County schools

Prince George's County Council and school board members held an emergency state of the schools town hall Tuesday night to address community concerns.

The meeting comes after several violent incidents at county schools over the past eight months.

Last June, Potomac High School in Oxon Hill was the site of a deadly crime scene when a 33-year-old man was shot and killed at a football fundraiser. A five year old boy was also injured in that shooting.

In September 2024, someone fired shots near a group of Gwynn Park High School students as they waited for their school bus along Livingston Road in Accokeek. No one was hit, but police say the shooters robbed some of the students of their shoes.

Just two weeks ago, High Point High School in Beltsville was on lockdown for hours after a report of someone armed with a gun. It all stemmed from a fight between multiple students. Video obtained by News4 shows someone running toward the school with what appeared to be a handgun in his hand. Police, however, did not find a gun.

Now, one mother is demanding action after she said her child was attacked in school.

“My child still hasn't got justice from being brutally attacked in a utility closet,” Juanita Caldwell said.

Caldwell said the last three months have been a nightmare for her daughter.

“They ruined my baby’s first year of high school. They ruined my child’s first year of high school…” she said. “It’s just been traumatic. We didn't get to enjoy Christmas, we didn't get to enjoy New Year.”

Back in December, the 14-year-old freshman was assaulted by a group of students at Potomac High School. Caldwell said the attack left scars that may never go away

“I pulled my child out of school, all the way out of school,” she said. “She’s currently doing online school at this time, and she physically has recovered, but she still is being bullied by these same children.”

That’s why she joined dozens of concerned community members for this emergency state of schools town hall at the William Beanes community Center Tuesday.

District 7 Council Member Krystal Oriadha hosted the panel with the sheriff, superintendent and several board members to answer questions about how local leaders are working to keep students safe.

“Being a new mom myself I couldn't imagine feeling like my child wasn't safe, and I would do anything and advocate for them, so I truly understand…” Oriadha said. “And so that’s why this was important to me. I have the position to bring the stakeholders to the table.”

Before the Q&A, school leaders touched on how recent executive orders will impact federal funding for the school district and immigration policy as well as mental health services that are available to students.

“Potomac [High School] is a death trap…” Caldwell said.

She said she will have to see some big changes before she sends her daughter back.

“I want to see some action because all of our children are in danger, not just my child.”

The county does have a task force for truancy and another for gun violence, but Oriadha says going forward she would like to set up a working group of parents and local leaders that specifically focuses on school safety.