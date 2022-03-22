Tow Truck Driver Killed in Prince George's Road Rage Shooting: Police

Maryland State Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a tow truck driver in a suspected case of road rage.

Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was killed Saturday about 5:45 p.m. along Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Landover, police said.

Hicks and another driver were arguing while driving along Route 50. Then, the unknown driver pulled out a weapon and fired into Hicks’ vehicle, striking him, police said.

The gunman allegedly took off headed east on Route 50. Police believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan.

An ambulance took Hicks to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives don't believe Hicks and the shooter knew each other before the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 301-345-3101.