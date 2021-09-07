Police: Tour Bus Driver Shot on Maryland Highway

The driver of a passenger tour bus was shot and wounded early Tuesday while traveling on a Maryland highway, state police said.

The tour bus was traveling on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Interstate 195 around 2:45 a.m. when a passing motorist shot at the bus, police said in a news release. The driver was struck and pulled off the road and into the departure lanes at Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

The driver was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but none of the 10 passengers on the bus was injured, police said. Police didn't give details about the driver's condition.

The bus was traveling from the MECU Pavilion in Baltimore to the airport when the shooting happened on southbound I-295, state police spokeswoman Elena Russo said in an email.

Investigators are still looking into how the shooting occurred and who is responsible, police said.