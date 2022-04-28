4 your home

Top Gadgets to Upgrade Your Outdoor Spaces

By Erika Gonzalez, News4 Anchor/Reporter and Patricia Fantis

NBC Universal, Inc.

The weather is warming up, and more people will soon be gathering outdoors for fun and entertaining.

Steve Greenberg, host of the gadget game show "What the Heck Is That?" on YouTube, shares some of the top gadgets to upgrade your outdoor experience while keeping your family safe from fire hazards from fire pits, a lack of lighting and pesky mosquitoes.

Here are some of his favorite tech items for outdoor areas:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

4 your homehome safe home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us