Top Gadgets to Upgrade Your Outdoor Spaces

The weather is warming up, and more people will soon be gathering outdoors for fun and entertaining.
Steve Greenberg, host of the gadget game show "What the Heck Is That?" on YouTube, shares some of the top gadgets to upgrade your outdoor experience while keeping your family safe from fire hazards from fire pits, a lack of lighting and pesky mosquitoes.
Here are some of his favorite tech items for outdoor areas:
- Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent ($39.99)
- Hammacher Schlemmer Solar Deck Post Lanterns ($69.95 for set of 2)
- O'Bright Portable LED Table Lamp with Touch Sensor ($29.99)
- Coleson Indoor/Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit (starting at $89; variety of sizes)