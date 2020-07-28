Arguably the best part of a team's rebranding is the new uniforms.

When the Washington football team announced its temporary name change to "Washington Football Team," players and fans alike had a lot of fun with photos of the new uniforms.

There has been no shortage of Washington Red Wolves uniform concepts on social media, as well. Red Wolves is the clear fan-favorite option for the team's permanent name change and those individuals have gone all out to advance a movement led by former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot.

Here is a look at some of the best Red Wolves uniform designs made by fans recently.

This is HEAT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Redwolves design by @trianglethumb is absolutely one of my favorites. I could actually see these uniforms in the NFL.



Just look at that alternate uniform 😳



(@redtailscentral IG) pic.twitter.com/jqopQ0IVEc — Tyler (@bentleyhaskins) July 26, 2020

Another action pose for my Redwolves uniform! pic.twitter.com/Gdo7mDQX4x — HurQlez (@HurQlez) July 20, 2020

Off to dream about the #Redwolves and these beautiful uniforms 🛌💭 pic.twitter.com/vVoeuQmko9 — The Washington Redwolves 🐺🐾 (@Redwolves2020) July 18, 2020

When they ask for a uniform design, they would most likely use these templates for manufacturing. So here are the flat version of my Redwolves uniforms. In Home, Away, Color Rush, and even Night uniform! pic.twitter.com/5lJpeDr2hb — HurQlez (@HurQlez) July 28, 2020

Top 5 new fan-generated Washington Red Wolves uniform designs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington