Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Marks Centennial on Veterans Day

Thursday’s centennial procession and ceremony are designed to model the ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery 100 years ago.

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s centennial will be marked on Veterans Day with a unique ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

On Nov. 11, 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member who died in France during World War I were interred there in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

The tomb represents all American military members who were killed and not identified.

Over the last two days, people have been laying flowers at the tomb. It was the first time members of the public were welcomed onto the Tomb of the Unknown Plaza in almost 100 years.

Thursday’s centennial celebration is designed to model the ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery 100 years ago.

It will include a full honors procession and a flyover starting at 9 a.m. Here’s more information.

The public is invited to line the procession route in the cemetery by 8:45 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. is invitation only.

