Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Allows Public for First Time in a Century

Arlington National Cemetery will open up the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza Tuesday and Wednesday to members of the public and allow visitors to lay flowers for the first time in almost 100 years.

The privilege is typically reserved for members of "The Old Guard," sentinels in the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment who stand watch constantly at the Arlington National Cemetery landmark, officials say.

The memorial will be open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees must register for the free event, bring a government-issued form of identification and are asked to bring their own single-stem flowers. Complimentary roses, gerbera daisies and sunflowers will be available. Go here for more information.

Historians will be at the memorial to answer questions.

“As the stewards of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, it’s our honor to lead the centennial commemoration of this site,” Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of Army Cemeteries, said in a statement. “The Tomb has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. It is a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.”

The event leads up to a procession and flyover planned on Thursday, which is Veterans Day. It's meant to replicate elements of the World War I Unknown Soldier’s 1921 funeral procession.

Other events leading up to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration can be found here.