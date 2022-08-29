Tom Wilson Gets Married, Celebrates With Capitals Teammates Past and Present

Tom Wilson gets married, celebrates with current and former Caps teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s a summer of weddings for the Washington Capitals.

After Nicklas Backstrom married longtime girlfriend Liza Berg in Sweden in July, fellow forward Tom Wilson followed suit (or rather, followed tux) by tying the knot with his longtime partner Taylor Pischke on Saturday.

Several of Wilson’s former Capitals teammates were in attendance for his and Pischke’s big day, including Michael Latta, Chandler Stevenson, Braden Holtby and Brenden Dillon. And of course, a ton of Willy’s current teammates in D.C. were at the ceremony as well.