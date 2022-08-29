sports

Tom Wilson Gets Married, Celebrates With Capitals Teammates Past and Present

By Bijan Todd

Tom Wilson gets married, celebrates with current and former Caps teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s a summer of weddings for the Washington Capitals.

After Nicklas Backstrom married longtime girlfriend Liza Berg in Sweden in July, fellow forward Tom Wilson followed suit (or rather, followed tux) by tying the knot with his longtime partner Taylor Pischke on Saturday.

Several of Wilson’s former Capitals teammates were in attendance for his and Pischke’s big day, including Michael Latta, Chandler Stevenson, Braden Holtby and Brenden Dillon. And of course, a ton of Willy’s current teammates in D.C. were at the ceremony as well.

https://twitter.com/JennerJensen12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jennerjensen12)#ALLCAPS@capitals
Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/KaiTyGh6vg

— LoyalCaps #ALLCAPS ðð¥ðð®ð»ââï¸ðððºð¸ (@dmddusseau) <a href="https://twitter.com/dmddusseau/status/1563976382744596481
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

sports
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us