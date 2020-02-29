Local
Washington DC

Toddler, Teen Critically Missing in DC

Metropolitan Police Department

Habeebah Childs (left) and Amir Childs (right).

" data-ellipsis="false">

A little boy and a teenage girl have been missing in Southeast D.C. for two days, D.C. police say.

Habeebah Childs, 17, and 16-month-old Amir Childs were last seen in the 2300 block of Hartford Street SE about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a missing persons flyer police released on Saturday.

Habeebah Childs is described as a black girl with a dark complexion who is 5 feet 4 inches and 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and maroon boots, police said.

Amir Childs is described as a black boy who is 21 inches tall and 18 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, gray hat and red shoes.

Police are asking anyone who has seen them to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCmissing
