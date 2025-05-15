Toddler survives fall from 15th floor of Silver Spring apartment building

A 2-year-old reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Silver Spring, but bushes broke the fall.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Montgomery County police and fire and rescue received a report after 2 p.m. of the toddler’s fall from a building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

First responders found a boy had landed in the bushes.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It’s unclear how the child fell. The investigation continues, and no criminal charges have been filed so far.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.