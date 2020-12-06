Toddler Shot in Foot in Maryland Home

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the foot in a Maryland home Saturday, Montgomery County police said.

A 911 caller about 5:20 p.m. said the boy, a family member, was shot in a home in the 19400 block of Brassie Place in Montgomery Village, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital by his mother, then taken to another hospital with a trauma center by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The boy is in stable condition.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, including family members, who were in the home at the time the boy was shot, police said. The investigation into how the boy was shot and whether it was accidental or criminal continues, police said.