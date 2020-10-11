Montgomery County

Toddler Injured After Fall From Apartment Window in Takoma Park

By NBC Washington Staff

toddler fell from window scene montgomery county
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

A toddler is hurt after falling “possibly 40 feet” out of the window of an apartment building on Sunday, officials say. 

The child, who is about a year old, was rushed to a hospital after falling from a window in the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue in Takoma Park, a Montgomery County fire department spokesman said. 

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

NFL 2 hours ago

Alex Smith Back on Field Almost 2 Years After Devastating Injury

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 11

Information on the child’s injuries was not immediately released. 

A photo from the fire department shows a three-story building.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMontgomery County Fire and RescueTakoma Park
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us