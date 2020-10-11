Toddler Injured After Fall From Apartment Window in Takoma Park

A toddler is hurt after falling “possibly 40 feet” out of the window of an apartment building on Sunday, officials say.
The child, who is about a year old, was rushed to a hospital after falling from a window in the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue in Takoma Park, a Montgomery County fire department spokesman said.
Information on the child’s injuries was not immediately released.
A photo from the fire department shows a three-story building.
