Toddler Injured After Fall From Apartment Window in Takoma Park

A toddler is hurt after falling “possibly 40 feet” out of the window of an apartment building on Sunday, officials say.

The child, who is about a year old, was rushed to a hospital after falling from a window in the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue in Takoma Park, a Montgomery County fire department spokesman said.

Information on the child’s injuries was not immediately released.

A photo from the fire department shows a three-story building.

