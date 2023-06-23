Today, Giant Food stores; tomorrow, the nation: Ben's Chili Bowl makes plans for franchising

An iconic D.C. restaurant plans to expand outside the DMV very soon.

The Ali family wants to franchise Ben’s Chili Bowl in other states.

“If you’ve been in here, you feel the joy, you feel the love, you feel the 64 years,” Vida Ali said.

Ben’s is about as D.C. as the monuments on the National Mall. It’s popular with presidents, celebrities and tourists, as well as local residents.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“It was a long drive with the rain, but it was worth it,” said Nabil Kaser of Virginia.

Taking a seat at Ben’s means taking a seat in D.C. history.

“Ben’s was created in a segregated city,” Ali said.

“It was a meeting place where the celebrities, all walks felt comfortable in coming and meeting,” she said. “We had Dr. [Martin Luther] King meeting with John Lewis, Stokely Carmichael. This is where he planned the March on Washington.”

Ben and Virginia Ali opened the original U Street NW location in 1958. More than six decades later, the family business wants to franchise regionally and, eventually, nationwide.

“So hopefully we’ll launch that in 2024,” Ali said.

On Wednesday, Giant Food announced it is selling Ben’s half smokes and chili in stores throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

“In all 164 Giant stores,” Ali said.

She said it took a lot of time to get it right and they aren’t messing around.

“We wanted to make sure whatever we do, we held up that same level of standard,” Ali said.

As they get ready to celebrate the 65-year anniversary in August, Ali said it’s the perfect time to take the half smoke to new heights.

“Guests from all over the country keep asking us, ‘When are you coming to here; when are you coming to here?’” she said. “So, we’re like, You know what? I think it’s a great challenge. It’s the next generation.”