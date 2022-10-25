‘To Give the Community What I Didn't Have': DC Officers Strive to Strengthen Bonds With Latino Residents

Working under the motto "Living without serving is not living," D.C. police officers Livio Rodríguez and José A. González are working to strengthen the bonds between authorities and the Latino community.

"It's extremely important to me because I'm Latino myself; I'm from the Dominican Republic. Growing up we feared calling the police because of the language barrier that existed. Nowadays, I'm fortunate enough to provide what my family and I were lacking," Rodríguez said. "Today, in the position I'm in, I have the opportunity to give the community what I didn't have."

The love for their community leads them to give more than what their work requires, because they know firsthand the needs and fears of immigrants.

For more than 20 years, González has made his main objective to help his own, and become a reliable source of trust among the District's Latino residents.

"Because of the immigration status, they don't call the police. So we are changing that mindset. It's actually working. Latinos are calling more the police, they are reporting more crimes, they're complaining if the police aren't doing what they're supposed to do. They are coming to us," said González, who is Puerto Rican.

Their efforts have been well-received in the community.

“As Latinos, we are grateful for the officers who let us know our rights, explain things in Spanish. And that's helpful for us because we understand more in Spanish than in English,” D.C. resident Geovany Romero said.

Those rights are the ones that, Rodríguez and González say, they will fight to protect while they are in their roles.

"I want that person to do what he has to do to receive all the benefits that we, as a government, can provide to that person, that 99% of the time, people don't know," Rodríguez said. "We are blessed. We are blessed that we have a job. We are blessed that we have a family. We are blessed that we're in a position to help others."

For the officers, knowing their efforts pay off is its own reward.

"I have seen many crimes against Latinos, and helping a Latino like me is something satisfying," González said. "That's why I take my job so seriously."