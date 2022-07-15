Tiger Woods Misses Open Championship Cut

By Charlotte Edmonds

Tiger Woods misses Open Championship cut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tiger Woods’ time at St Andrews ended early on Friday.

The 15-time major champion missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship on the historic course in Scotland. He finished 9-over, nine strokes behind the projected cut at even par. The leaders (Dustin Johnson, Cameron Young, and Cameron Smith) were at 9-under as Woods entered the clubhouse. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After posting 6-over on his opening round, Woods needed a lot of things to go his way Friday to avoid the cut. He wasn’t able to pull out the miracle round, instead going 3-over to finish with one of the worst scores of the event. Only six golfers had a score as poor or worse than Woods’ as he finished his round.

Tiger Woods, crowd on 18th hole
Getty Images
Tiger Woods received a standing ovation from the crowd on the 18th hole.

Woods won the Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006. It remains his longest dry spell of the four majors. 

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 15 hours ago

Storm Cleanup, New COVID Vaccine and Airport Hacks: The News4 Rundown

Gulf War 3 hours ago

Planners Break Ground on Gulf War Memorial in DC

Woods wasn’t left alone on the wrong side of the cut. Other notable golfers who are in danger of missing out on the weekend play include Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Both are just below the projected cut as they continue their rounds on Friday.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us