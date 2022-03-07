weather

Thunderstorms Possible Later Monday

Storm Team4 could declare a Weather Alert

The D.C. area has a chance of severe thunderstorms later Monday following the chance for more record-breaking warmth.

StormTeam4 is likely to be in Weather Alert mode Monday due to the risk of severe thunderstorms that could produce wind gusts of 60 mph between 4 and 8 p.m. 

But first, the heat.

Both BWI Marshall and Dulles set new record highs on Sunday, and all three D.C.-area airports are likely to break records again Monday afternoon, with temperatures closing in on 80°.

The warm air will be pushed in on a southwest wind that will gust over 40 mph at times ahead of a cold front that's due to arrive around 7 p.m. Along and ahead of that powerful front will come an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms. 

Temperatures will also plummet. A cold northwest wind will drop temperatures some 40° between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

