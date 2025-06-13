Washington DC

Thunderstorms could disrupt Trump's military parade in DC. Here's the forecast

Lightning could delay the parade, a spokesperson for the White House said.

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's a chance Saturday storms could rain on President Donald Trump's massive military parade celebrating the Army's 250th birthday.

Here's the latest forecast and how it might affect the festivities.

Saturday forecast for Washington, D.C.

Most of the D.C. region will be dry with plenty of clouds on Saturday morning.

Highs on Saturday will be well into the 80s and it will be extra humid, Storm Team4 said.

The warmer and sunnier it is, the more likely it is for there to be storms later when the parade is supposed to roll down Constitution Avenue. Any sun will help fuel those evening storms.

Storm Team4 recommends anyone going to the Army festival or parade take a poncho or umbrella with them.

Current forecasts show showers and thunderstorms firing up around 3 to 4 p.m.

There's a chance storms could disrupt the parade, which is set for 6:30 p.m.

Closures and restrictions in Downtown D.C. are ramping up the day before President Donald Trump's military parade. News4's Megan McGrath has what you need to know.

Will the D.C. military parade be canceled or postponed?

As of 2 p.m. Friday, there are no changes to the schedule of events.

"The weather is being closely monitored and taken into consideration, but at this point nothing has changed. New developments, if any, will be announced by the Army or the America250 Commission," the Army said in an email on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Thursday that rain or shine, the parade will go on. But it could be delayed if there is lightning.

“No matter what, a historic celebration of our military service members will take place!” Kelly said in a statement.

“Rain won’t stop us, the tanks don’t melt, but if there’s lightning then that puts the crowd at risk,” Army spokesperson Steven Warren reportedly told The Times, a UK publication. “If there’s lightning they will disperse the crowd and even cancel or postpone the parade.”

Go here for more information on the parade schedule and what will be closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

