Three women shot in Southeast DC

Three women were shot Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C., and police said they were looking for a suspect who was wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known, but they were conscious and breathing when first responders were called to the 2900 block of Nelson Place SE about 2:30 p.m., police said.

More than two hours later, a large police presence remained on Nelson Place SE at Fairlawn Avenue, with yellow crime tape stretched across the street in multiple areas. Detectives were seen going in and out of a building on one corner.

Police said they were looking for a short, heavyset man last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt who appeared to have a GPS monitoring device on his ankle. Anyone who thinks they see the suspect should call 911 and not engage him.

There was no information available yet on what may have led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Stay with NBC Washington for more.