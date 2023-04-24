Three Teens Charged in 13 Armed Robberies Over 9 Hours in DC

Three teens are facing serious charges after allegedly committing more than a dozen robberies across the District early Sunday morning.

The crime spree began with a carjacking just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Georgia Avenue NW, just feet from Howard University. D.C. police said the suspects ran up on the victim, demanded their keys at gunpoint and then drove off in their car.

Nhiya Cunningham, a junior at Howard University, said that the crime spree was saddening, but not surprising.

"They should be in school. They’re 15, 16 years old," she said. "It happens a lot though, like every week, especially right here."

Over less than 10 hours, the same suspects allegedly committed 13 armed robberies, and in some cases, assaulted victims before stealing their stuff.

At one point, police said the teenagers struck in front of a bar on Connecticut Avenue NW, just after 5:30 a.m. Minutes later, they’re accused of robbing someone else about a block up the street.

Police said the crime spree came to a crashing end at around 10 a.m. Officers had been chasing the suspects when they hit another car and tried to make a run for it.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with driving the stolen car. Two 15-year-olds were arrested and charged with over a dozen robberies.

“They need Jesus,” Deneco McFarlane, who is visiting the D.C. area, said. “Those are still kids, so I guess they are exposed to a lot of stuff that they shouldn’t be exposed to.”