Three Shot, Including Teen, in Benning Ridge in Southeast DC

Three people, including a teenager, were shot in the Benning Ridge neighborhood of Southeast D.C. on Tuesday, police said.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 5000 block of Benning Road SE just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

First responders found a woman, man and teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, police said. They were all taken to the hospital.

The woman was unconscious and not breathing. The man and teen were conscious and breathing.

More details about their conditions or the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately provided.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

