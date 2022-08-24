Three Shot in Northeast DC: Police

Three men were shot Wednesday night in Northeast D.C., authorities said.

Police responded at around 7:30 p.m. to the Unit block of Quincy Place NE, where they found two men conscious and breathing and transported them to hospitals.

A third victim arrived at a hospital later on his own accord, police said.

The extent of their injuries are not known, but all are expected to survive.

More information about a shooter was not immediately provided.

The shooting occurred just four blocks north of Wednesday’s shooting on O Street NW, where at least two people were killed and three more were shot.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.