Three PGPD Officers Shot, Rushed to Hospital

Three Prince George's County Police officers were shot in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace, police said. They were rushed to the Prince George's Hospital Center for treatment.

Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said the police officers were responding to a home invasion call in the area. As soon as they arrived at the scene, the officers came under fire, Velez said in a press conference on Sunday night.

The officers sustained different degrees of injuries. One was shot in the chest, the second in the back and the third in the foot. As of Sunday night, only one officer was in need of surgery.

Two were saved by the bullet proof vests they were wearing, Velez said.

Velez said the three officers who are in good spirits and are thinking about returning to work.

Two men are now in custody. The investigation is ongoing.