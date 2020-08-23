Prince George’s County police

Three PGPD Officers Shot, Rushed to Hospital

They were taken to the Prince George's Hospital Center for treatment

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Three Prince George's County Police officers were shot in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace, police said. They were rushed to the Prince George's Hospital Center for treatment.

Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said the police officers were responding to a home invasion call in the area. As soon as they arrived at the scene, the officers came under fire, Velez said in a press conference on Sunday night.

The officers sustained different degrees of injuries. One was shot in the chest, the second in the back and the third in the foot. As of Sunday night, only one officer was in need of surgery.

Local

Prince George’s County police 3 hours ago

Teen Fatally Struck on Indian Head Highway

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Marymount University Students Return to Campus After Virtual Learning

Two were saved by the bullet proof vests they were wearing, Velez said.

Velez said the three officers who are in good spirits and are thinking about returning to work.

Two men are now in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Prince George’s County policeshootingPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us