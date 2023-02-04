Three Men Killed in Separate Shootings in DC on Saturday

Three people were killed in separate shootings after a violent Saturday in the District.

At 10 p.m., officers were still at the scene of the most recent homicide, where a man was shot and killed outside of Orchard Park Village Apartments in the 3600 block of 22nd Street SE.

D.C. police said they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor who spoke to News4 off camera said he heard more than 10 gunshots outside his window.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Authorities taped off a large portion of the apartment complex. It's unclear what led up to the gunfire.

Before that, another man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Spring Road NW.

It happened just before 5 p.m., and D.C. police found the victim inside the Liz Donohue House apartments in Petworth. The victim was only described as a man.

“[It's] disappointing, but not surprising. We've had three or more shootings literally in this block area within the last month and a half,” neighbor Mario Nzuwah said. "We're hearing a lot of neighbors are getting tired and fed up and moving out."

Police were called to the first homicide shortly after 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Place NE. A man was found dead inside an apartment, and a suspect was arrested.

More details were not immediately provided.

Authorities are asking the public to contact the Metropolitan Police Department if they know anything about any of the three shootings.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.