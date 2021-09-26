Three Juveniles Shot at Branch Avenue Metro Station in Suitland

Three juveniles were shot near the bus bay at Branch Avenue Metro station in Maryland Sunday night, according to a WMATA spokesperson.

Metro Transit Police responded to the shooting in Suitland at around 5:15 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One juvenile suspect is in custody, the spokesperson said.

One of the victim's injuries were described as life-threatening. The other two were described at not life-threatening.

The four minors appear to have exited the station together before an altercation in the parking lot, the spokesperson said. They did not provide more details about the altercation.

The bus loop is closed during the ongoing investigation. There is no impact to rail service.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.