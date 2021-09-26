Suitland

Three Juveniles Shot at Branch Avenue Metro Station in Suitland

By NBC Washington Staff

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

Three juveniles were shot near the bus bay at Branch Avenue Metro station in Maryland Sunday night, according to a WMATA spokesperson.

Metro Transit Police responded to the shooting in Suitland at around 5:15 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One juvenile suspect is in custody, the spokesperson said.

One of the victim's injuries were described as life-threatening. The other two were described at not life-threatening.

Local

washington football team 4 hours ago

Stock Report: The Market for the Washington Football Team Is Collapsing

police shooting 7 hours ago

Prince George's Officer Shot Man in Temple Hills: Police

The four minors appear to have exited the station together before an altercation in the parking lot, the spokesperson said. They did not provide more details about the altercation.

The bus loop is closed during the ongoing investigation. There is no impact to rail service. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Suitland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us