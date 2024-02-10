Washington DC

Three injured, one dead after late night shooting in Trinidad neighborhood

All four of the people involved were adult men, according to D.C. Police

Four people were shot in the Trinidad neighborhood of D.C. on Friday night, according to D.C. Police, and one of those victims died at the scene.

All four of the people involved were adult men, according to D.C. Police, who arrived to the 1200 block of Raum St. NE at 9:50 p.m.

Three of the victims were taken to hospitals. Their condition is not yet known.

Police have not shared any suspect information in the case.

