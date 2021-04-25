PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

3 Charged in Killing of Pregnant Woman in Prince George's, Including Apparent Father of Baby

J’Lyn Quinones, 18, and a second woman were shot on Tuesday afternoon as they crossed Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights

By NBC Washington Staff

Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of a pregnant woman in Prince George’s County, according to police, including the man believed to be the father of the baby who survived after an emergency c-section. 

The suspects are 21-year-old Malik Johnson and his brother, 22-year-old Michael Johnson, of Southeast D.C. The third suspect is 23-year-old Bianca McDuffie of Southwest D.C. 

According to Prince George’s County police, detectives identified Malik Johnson as the shooter. They also said Michael Johnson had been involved with Quinones and is believed to be the baby’s father. 

Malik Johnson is charged with first and second degree murder in the killing of Quinones and two counts of attempted first and second degree murder in connection with the surviving victim as well as the newborn baby.

Michael Johnson and McDuffie are charged with accessory after first degree murder for helping Malik Johnson evade arrest after the shooting. All three suspects were located at McDuffie’s home. They are in custody in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County, police said. 

J’Lyn Quinones, 18, and a second woman were shot on Tuesday afternoon as they crossed Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights, Maryland, police said. 

The women ran down Southern Avenue and crossed into D.C. looking for help, when D.C. Police officers saw them in distress at the intersection of Rail Street and Southern Avenue. 

Prince George’s County Police said both women were rushed for emergency medical treatment.

Quinones’ “unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery. Quinones died of her injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital. Her baby remains hospitalized and is expected to survive,” police said. 

The second woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries. 

The motive for the fatal shooting is still under investigation.

