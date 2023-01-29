Three Cars Set on Fire in Southeast DC

Police are searching for an arsonist who set three cars on fire in the District at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The cars were parked along 17th Place and R Street in Southeast D.C.

Charred pieces were left behind as the vehicles were towed away, but no injuries were reported.

News4 obtained dispatch audio describing the suspect as a man “wearing all gray with a construction vest on.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.