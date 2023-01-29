Crime and Courts

Three Cars Set on Fire in Southeast DC

Charred pieces were left behind as the vehicles were towed away, but no injuries were reported. 

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for an arsonist who set three cars on fire in the District at around 6 a.m. Sunday. 

The cars were parked along 17th Place and R Street in Southeast D.C. 

News4 obtained dispatch audio describing the suspect as a man “wearing all gray with a construction vest on.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsarsonSoutheast DC
