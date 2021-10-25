Three Children Arrested After Burglary at Manassas Vape Shop

Three children, one just 9 years old, were taken into custody after a burglary at a vape shop in Manassas early Sunday morning.

The owner of the business is also facing charges after police said he fired shots into the air.

The burglary took place after 2 a.m. at Bristow Vapes and Smoke. When the alarm went off, owner Haitham Amer showed up at his store and found children trying to break in.

Amer told police he fired two warning shots to stop them in their tracks, which apparently worked.

The boys taken into custody at the scene were 9 and 12 years old. A third boy, a 14-year-old, was also taken into custody a short time later.

All face burglary charges. Their cases will be handled by court services.

Police said Amer was charged with reckless handling of a firearm for firing the shots. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The shop owner said his store has been targeted multiple times in recent weeks, and that he did not know it was illegal to fire warning shots.

Amer was released with a summons to appear in court next month.