Losing weight doesn’t come easy for everyone and can feel like an impossible endeavor. Though the process can be difficult, you’re not alone: according to the CDC, two out of every three Americans are overweight or obese, as defined by a BMI greater than 30.

Changing eating and exercising habits aren’t enough for some. In that case, weight loss endoscopic or surgical options become necessary to see a change. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery estimates that nearly 580,000 patients worldwide undergo bariatric surgery annually.

Doctors have found a new weight loss method that they consider to be the future of bariatrics... endobariatrics.

Endoscopic weight loss methods—a non-surgical approach with fewer risks and complications—have gained ground within the past few years, becoming great alternatives for patients who aren’t sure about undergoing bariatric surgery. In a nutshell, these methods change the structure of your stomach, reducing the capacity of your stomach. As a result, patients feel early satiety sooner, on average losing about 15 to 20 pounds in the first 4-6 weeks, and potentially 40 pounds over 4-6 months. Patients can also expect a decreased risk or elimination of weight-related health problems like high blood pressure and heart disease.

Exploring a new weight loss method with better advantages can be an option for you. Here, learn about some of the advantages of the endoscopic weight loss method and why it might be suitable for you.

Fewer complications

You might’ve heard of or read about the difficulties associated with the various weight loss surgeries. Sometimes, patients will experience excessive bleeding due to the incisions made or other long-term effects such as bowel obstruction or hypoglycemia. A non-surgical procedure, like the endoscopic method hence endobariatrics, reduces or eliminates the risk of these potential complications.

Instead of making an incision, the doctor uses an endoscope—a thin flexible tube, usually inserted through the mouth—to perform the procedure. Because the procedure is minimally invasive, patients usually return home the same day as the treatment. Recovery time is also shorter, allowing you to return to your daily activities within a few days.

Not a change to anatomy

Unlike other treatments, such as a gastric bypass surgery and gastric sleeve, endoscopic procedures reduce the stomach volumes but don’t make permanent anatomic disruptions or remove any portion of the GI tract. This way, you’ll be jump-starting your weight loss journey and avoiding possible risks that come with surgery that alter your organs.

A holistic approach

Endoscopic procedures are not a weight loss fad. The procedure is only the beginning of long-term weight loss experience, especially when other methods like changes to diet and exercise alone haven’t shown any results. Endoscopic procedures focus on getting the physical appearance under control while working on wellness habits that’ll ensure long-lasting results.

By caring for both your physical and mental wellbeing, you can expect to see weight loss results that last. Changes to eating and exercise habits after your procedure will help your results become more enduring and avoid weight gain down the line in the future. Of course, the EWLCA team (sponsor of this article) will help you focus and commit to these changes, making sure you feel supported and attaining your goals.

