Thousands to attend DC's Pride parade Saturday. Here's what to expect, including road closures

Thousands of people are set to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community at the WorldPride Parade.

Elaborate floats, performers and community advocates will travel down the 1.8-mile parade route.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from 14th and T streets NW and goes through Thomas Circle before turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue. It will end near the Navy Memorial.

NBC Washington will host a livestream the parade on this page.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Paradegoers will find good views all along the route, but show up early if you want to be super close. Grandstand seating is available starting at $42.59. If you need accessible seating, register here.

If you’re lucky, you may even catch a couple getting married atop one of the floats. Freddie Lutz and Johnny Cervantes will tie the knot after 28 years together.

The owner of Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington will marry his partner of 28 years on a float in the WorldPride parade this weekend. New4’s Aimee Cho reports.

"It's my all-time dream to get married to my partner on a Pride float. I've been talking about it for years," Lutz said.

To keep the party going, you can head over to the WorldPride Free Street Festival afterwards to watch Cynthia Erivo perform in the post-parade concert. Find details in our weekend guide, The Weekend Scene.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says there's rain in the weekend forecast, but there will be plenty of dry time to enjoy the WorldPride festivities. Bring rain gear just in case! Here's the forecast.

Metro to increase rail service on Pride weekend

Expect crowds and road closures. Metro will be the best way for most paradegoers to get there. The closest stops include Dupont Circle, McPherson Square and U Street. Other nearby stops include Metro Center, Federal Triangle and Judiciary Square.

Metro is offering extra service to accommodate crowds on Pride weekend. Here's the schedule:

On Friday, June 6, Metro will close one hour later at 2 a.m.

On Saturday, June 7, Metro will open one hour earlier at 6 a.m. and close one hour later at 2 a.m.

On Sunday, June 8, Metro will open one hour earlier at 6 a.m. and close at midnight.

Go here to see when the last train departs each station.

The Yellow Line will also run to Greenbelt on Saturday and Sunday.

Riders can now tap a credit, debit or mobile wallet card at any faregate. If you're riding a train, you'll need to use the same card to enter and exit the system.

What's different during WorldPride

WorldPride coincides with the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride, the organization that hosts D.C.'s Pride parade every year.

The international festival comes with bigger crowds – up to 3 million people are expected to join the festivities – and some changes. The parade route was altered to accommodate larger crowds, meaning the parade will skip Dupont and Logan circles, which are signfiicant neighborhoods in the District's LGBTQIA+ history.

In fact, Dupont Circle Park won't be open to Pride revelers at all. The National Park Service and U.S. Park Police decided to close Dupont Circle Park for WorldPride DC this weekend, government sources said.

Dupont Circle Park is a symbolic location for many in the LGBTQ+ community. Officials cited past damage to the park as the reason for the closure.

D.C.'s first major Pride celebration was held in the Dupont neighborhood in June 1975. To honor that history, WorldPride is hosting a block party on 17th Street NW on Friday evening and all day Saturday.

Road closures in DC for the Pride parade and WorldPride festivals

Be aware of road closures if you plan on traveling in D.C. during the weekend of the Pride parade and festivals.

Residents in neighborhoods with street closures may need to follow specific directions to access their homes. Read more from D.C. police.

Here's what D.C. police say about road closures this weekend.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:

17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW

R Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

Corcoran Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Corcoran Street, NW

Q Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

Church Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Church Street, NW

P Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of P Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday, June 6, 2025, from approximately 4:00 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 16th Street, NW

Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW

N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)

M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

K Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

E Street from 15th Street to13th Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street, NW Downtown

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.