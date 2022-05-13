Thousands Expected at Abortion Rights March in DC Saturday: What to Know

What to Know

A leaked draft opinion suggesting that Supreme Court justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade has set off a wave of pro-abortion-rights protests, culminating in a large demonstration set for Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The Bans Off Our Bodies demonstration, organized in part by the Women's March, is expected to draw up to 17,000 people to the National Mall, according to a permit approved by the National Park Service.

A stage with a large “bans of our bodies” banner is standing near the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Reproductive rights advocates have been tapped to speak.

Authorities are encouraging people to avoid the National Mall area if they’re not demonstrating. Parking restrictions and street closures will be in effect; attendees are encouraged to take Metro.

A women's studies professor at George Mason University spoke with News4 about the history of abortion. Reporter Aimee Cho also talked to an anti-abortion activist who said she once considered getting an abortion when she became pregnant as a teen.

Along with the major event in D.C., more than 350 companion events are planned nationwide.

Here’s what to know about the abortion rights protest in D.C. this weekend.

When is the Bans Off Our Bodies protest in D.C.?

The protest is set for Saturday, May 14.

Events include a rally at the Washington Monument at 12:30 p.m., then a march to the Supreme Court at 2 p.m. The protest is scheduled to wrap up about 4 p.m.

Who are the protest speakers?

Event organizers say lawmakers and advocates will speak on reproductive rights, including U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, who has opened up about terminating a pregnancy as a teen.

Laphonza Butler, Emily's List

Barbara Lee, Congresswoman

Mary Kay Henry, SEIU

Dr. Peggy Ye, Physicians for Reproductive Health

Rachel O'Leary Carmona, Women's March

Sonja Spoo, UltraViolet

Sarah Eagleheart, Women's March

Anne Maria Bantize, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Rights

Councilwoman Janice Lewis George, DC

NeeNee Taylor, Harriet's Wildest Dreams

Toshi Reagon (with a musical performance)

What are the road closures and no parking zones?

D.C. police say drivers may encounter street closures and no parking zones, but hadn’t released a full list by Friday morning.