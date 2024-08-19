following content is created in partnership with Global Group Media on behalf of featured businesses and individuals. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Washington's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Global Group Media.

An emerging market and considered by the World Bank a newly industrialized country in the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines is committed to sustaining a growth momentum—which has turned them into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, thanks to an average annual growth rate of around 6 percent since 2010.

Through its 8-point socioeconomic agenda and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, the country is focusing on continuing inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth​​. Key sectors driving this growth include business process outsourcing, real estate, tourism, and wholesale and retail trade​. Philippine Ambassador to the USA, Jose Manuel “Babe” del Gallego Romualdez, describes the current administration as “very, very keen on trying to catch these investment opportunities open to us now because we’re in the center.”

The combination of a dynamic investment landscape with strong economic growth has fostered a favorable business environment that attracts investors worldwide. According to the Asian Development Bank, public investment in infrastructure remains a critical component of the country's economic strategy, with significant projects underway to enhance connectivity and boost job creation​​. The World Bank also highlights that the Philippines' economic dynamism is rooted in strong consumer demand, supported by a vibrant labor market and substantial remittances from overseas workers​.

The Philippines is also making significant progress in transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Secretary of Energy, Raphael P.M. Lotilla highlights the country's openness to full foreign ownership in the energy sector to boost economic investments. “We are open to investment and one hundred percent ownership in the Philippines' energy sector. The ongoing renewable energy transition aligns with the Philippines’ goal of reaching 25 percent renewable energy share by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.”

Thanks to a combination of strategic advantages, sustainable growth, as well as progressive policies and dynamic international relations, the Philippines is emerging as a key player in Southeast Asia. With a commitment to development, infrastructure, and renewable energy, the country forges ahead and boosts its investment appeal.

To better illustrate the range of opportunities the Philippines has to offer, here are five businesses and leaders that exemplify this growth:

Maria Rachel Arenas, Congresswoman of the Third Legislative District of the Pangasinan Province and Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Philippines

Congresswoman Maria Rachel Arenas is the Pangasinan Representative, re-elected with a leading 91 percent vote for the third time in 2022. Arenas fiercely champions inclusive and sustainable legislative reforms that advance the Philippines, positioning the nation for viable global investments. These measures include the New Passport Act, Loss and Damage Fund Board Act, Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and leading the motion on House Bill No. 9535, establishing the Philippine Renewable Energy Corporation. From climate change to structuring government processes and the nation's security, the Chair is driving legislative reforms to attract global investors to the Philippines.

In the bustling Entertainment City of the Philippines stands Okada Manila, a towering symbol of luxury hospitality and integrated resort excellence. This sprawling $2.4 billion development spans 30 hectares, strategically positioned just a stone's throw away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, offering seamless access for both business and leisure travelers.

Within its opulent confines, Okada Manila offers a rich tapestry of experiences, from the captivating multicolor dancing water fountain to the newly launched adventure portfolio, Thrillscape. Catering to a diverse clientele, the property aims to redefine leisure and entertainment in the region, offering something for everyone, whether it's high-energy obstacle courses or exclusive gaming experiences.

But Okada Manila isn't just about leisure; it's a hub for business excellence. Boasting state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces—perfectly suited for corporate gatherings, conferences, and special events—Okada Manila offers unparalleled facilities for business travelers and industry leaders seeking luxury and sophistication.

Whether for business or for leisure, Okada Manila ensures an unforgettable experience, blending Japanese-inspired service with Filipino warmth and hospitality. Join us as we delve into Okada Manila's journey to becoming a major player in the Philippine luxury hospitality industry, exploring its pivotal role in shaping the country's Integrated Resort (IR) landscape.

“Okada Manila distinguishes itself by offering an integrated resort experience that evolves continuously to meet the diverse needs of our guests. While our expansive gaming facilities are a cornerstone of our offerings, what truly sets us apart is the breadth and depth of experiences we provide across all areas of the resort," explains Byron Yip, President of Okada Manila." Our Forbes 5-Star recognition is a testament to the consistent, high-quality service found throughout the property, from our luxurious accommodations and The Retreat Spa, to our diverse dining, entertainment, and retail options. Moreover, our unique service philosophy—rooted in the meticulousness of Japanese excellence and the warmth of Filipino hospitality—ensures that every interaction is memorable. Our commitment to sustainability further differentiates us. Through the Okada Green Heart program, we have integrated six ESG pillars into our operations: Waste Management, Energy Efficiency, Water Conservation, Talent and Community, Safety, Security, and Welfare, and Responsible Gaming. These pillars not only enhance our operational efficiency but also reinforce our responsibility to the environment and the communities we serve. This comprehensive approach ensures that Okada Manila remains a leader in the integrated resort industry, offering a unique, responsible, and memorable experience that keeps guests coming back from around the world.”

Milka Romero, CEO, Miro Group

A dynamic force in the Philippine business landscape, Milka Romero has redefined the cultural and hospitality sectors through her innovative brand, Miro Group. As the CEO of the Miro Group of Companies, Romero has brought fresh perspectives to the industry, emphasizing creativity, resilience, and a personal touch in all her ventures.

Starting her entrepreneurial journey at just 19-years-old, Romero quickly established herself as a visionary leader. Her passion for the culinary arts and her dedication to excellence are evident in the success of her food brands, including the popular Roku Sushi + Ramen and Sushi Nori. These establishments have not only delighted taste buds but also set new standards for quality and service in the local food scene​.

Romero’s impact extends beyond just food; she has significantly influenced the culture of hospitality in the Philippines. “It’s an extension of you, you end up finding your own direction, finding your own voice, finding your own brand to build on,” Romero shared, highlighting her unique approach that blends traditional Filipino warmth with modern efficiency​. By fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, she has ensured that the Miro Group remains at the forefront of the industry, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams​.

Under Romero’s leadership, the Miro Group exemplifies the perfect fusion of tradition and modernity, making a lasting impact on the hospitality landscape in the Philippines.

Samuel Wilson, CEO & Founder, TKHS & PCS, Philippines

Supporting the Philippines' growth, especially its vibrant business ecosystem, is TKHS, founded and led by Chief Executive Officer Samuel Wilson. With a remit encompassing Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, TKHS is dedicated to delivering customized logistics solutions and outsourced services designed to meet the intricate requirements of contemporary supply chains. Providing a comprehensive range of services, encompassing project logistics management, international freight services, personalized trucking solutions, customs brokerage and warehousing as well as turnkey pre-opening logistics services for a diverse portfolio of clients in hospitality and gaming. Established in the Philippines in 2013 to service the needs of the rapidly growing integrated resort industry, TKHS has rapidly expanded throughout the Asia-Pacific region and further providing a similar range of services.

On the other hand, PCS, the group’s second outfit in the Philippines, provides a host of crucial outsourced business services, especially analytics, data quality, and customer service. They operate out of two strategic locations in Metro Manila accessing manpower pools from both end of the Metropolis with major clients including telecommunications companies, travel agencies and shipping companies.

On providing essential support to the Philippines’ rapidly growing business community, attention to detail and a willingness to go the extra mile for the client are the keys to providing exceptional results, explains Samuel Wilson, CEO & Founder, TKHS & PCS. “Our successes at TKHS and PCS are testament to this approach and will be our guiding principles as we continue to expand across our current territories and, hopefully, into the US market in coming years.”

GGM: As a recognized industry expert with a strong foothold in the Middle East, Asia, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, could you share the factors that have made the Philippines your most prominent market?

Samuel Wilson: There is so much untapped opportunity in the Philippines, to a large extent this is due to the barriers of entry to coming in and doing business and a large extent of control over various sectors by a small number of individuals. After personally moving to the Philippines back in 2013 and understanding the local business culture and landscape, I was able to navigate around this and bring in the necessary expertise and best practices and ultimately be successful in my first ventures. This then quickly led to further opportunities and by keeping up the momentum and adapting quickly to change I was able to build a strong, diversified set of businesses in the country. Furthermore, our Philippine team has become the backbone of the global group due to the flexible, English-speaking hard working business ethic.

GGM: Your portfolio includes notable projects such as renowned brands like Shangri-La and Ritz-Carlton. Could you elaborate on the unique challenges and successes you've encountered while working on high-profile projects in the luxury hotel and casino sector?

Samuel Wilson: I am pleased and thankful to have had the opportunity to be part of some of the largest and most famous integrated resort and hospitality projects in the region, ranging from Crown Sydney to MGM COTAI and City of Dreams Manila. All of these projects had commonalities in the sense they were all large fast-track projects which required a highly skilled and experienced management team coupled with appropriate IT support and most of all a flexible approach to navigate through change that frequently happens on such projects. TKHS brought this to the table and through successful execution this has paved the way for TKHS’s further expansion over the years. The challenge is you are only ever as good as your last project but thanks to our dedicated team we have been able to maintain our leading position in the market.

GGM: What potential avenues for collaboration and partnership do you see emerging for your organization in the United States?

Samuel Wilson: We have huge potential in the US market which I genuinely excited about. Firstly with regards to TKHS and our work in the hospitality and gaming sector, we are a leader in catering to every logistics need of this sector in Asia-Pacific and rapidly growing our position in the Middle East and Europe. We have a proven track record of successfully performing in a large number of different jurisdictions and different cultures and see no reason why we cannot do the same in the huge US market. We see a gap in the market for providing our comprehensive range of services in the US and coupled together with our strong resources in the Philippines and Asia believe we would have a really unique offering. Then coming to PCS, with our English-speaking team and world-class BPO management supported by strong IT systems which we have heavily invested into, again we believe we would really stand out in the US market in terms of offering customer service, documentation, data entry, etc. operations. For both businesses, we would be very interested in any US-based parties or individuals wishing to collaborate or partner with us on our expansion there.

GGM: How would you like to convey the value and offerings of PCS to the American markets?

Samuel Wilson: Since our takeover of PCS back in 2022, we have rapidly developed this into a world-class BPO operator. We have done this through quickly getting the most experienced local and expat management in place to run the operations in the Philippines as well as lead the business development. Furthermore, we quickly identified that strong IT was absolutely critical to such business especially given the generally poor infrastructure in the Philippines. We therefore invested in the best IT systems available to ensure we can provide one of the fastest, most reliable and most resilient services available out of the Philippines. Our centres are as a result providing various operations from data entry and data quality monitoring through to telesales and credit validation for a wide range of customers from travel agencies through to telecommunications and freight forwarders.

Chynna Mamawal, Fashion Designer, Chynna Mamawal Atelier and Entrepreneur

Chynna Mamawal is revolutionizing the fashion industry in the Philippines with her innovative approach and exquisite designs. As a trailblazing entrepreneur, Mamawal seamlessly blends traditional Filipino craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, creating unique pieces that captivate global audiences. Her bespoke bridal gowns and couture collections have not only elevated the local fashion scene but have also garnered international acclaim.By leveraging her creative vision and dedication to quality, Mamawal is transforming the Philippines into a burgeoning hub for high-fashion excellence. Her work is a testament to the untapped potential within the Philippine fashion industry; it is an exciting area for forward-thinking investors and others who share Mamawal’s commitment to the idea that fashion transcends mere aesthetics and, indeed, offers a compelling language for the articulation of freedom and care.

