This Is Why You Shouldn’t Climb Cherry Blossom Trees

Scaling a cherry blossom tree is not the correct way to practice social distancing on the National Mall.
The National Parks Service tweeted Friday afternoon that climbers snapped the trunk of a Yoshino cherry blossom tree alongside the Tidal Basin.
The number one rule of cherry blossom season: Climbing the fragile trees is prohibited.
The broken tree was irreparably damaged and was to be removed Friday night.
Local
No matter how much you want to get up close and personal with D.C.’s biggest attractions, your feet must stay firmly planted on the ground. That way, the trees can stay planted, too.