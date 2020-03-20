This Is Why You Shouldn’t Climb Cherry Blossom Trees

Scaling a cherry blossom tree is not the correct way to practice social distancing on the National Mall.

The National Parks Service tweeted Friday afternoon that climbers snapped the trunk of a Yoshino cherry blossom tree alongside the Tidal Basin.

While we’re all focused in #SocialDistancing, let’s not forgot the First Rule of Peak Bloom - do not climb the trees!! The trunk of this Yoshino cherry broke under the weight climbers today. It cannot be saved and will be removed tonight. #ProtectTheBlossoms pic.twitter.com/j4XX4ECT5b — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 20, 2020

The number one rule of cherry blossom season: Climbing the fragile trees is prohibited.

The broken tree was irreparably damaged and was to be removed Friday night.

No matter how much you want to get up close and personal with D.C.’s biggest attractions, your feet must stay firmly planted on the ground. That way, the trees can stay planted, too.