‘This Has Got to End': Local, State and Federal Officials React to Mass Shooting in Chesapeake Walmart

Virginia officials at the local, state and federal level are reacting Wednesday morning to a mass shooting that took place in a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart late Tuesday night.

The shooting killed six people and injured four others on a busy shopping night ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, in the second-largest city in the state.

The shooter, a Walmart manager who police and witnesses said opened fire in the store's break room, is also dead. Authorities believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identity of that male shooter, and of many of the victims, have not yet been released as authorities notify next-of-kin and investigate why and how the shooting occurred.

The tragedy in Chesapeake took place barely a week and a half after a mass shooting on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville killed three football players at the school, and just days after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs killed five people and injured 17.

Here's what officials had to say in the hours after the shooting.

Local

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West released a statement at 5:42 a.m. on Wednesday, through the city's official Twitter account.

"I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City," West's statement reads. "My prayers are with all those affected -- the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene."

"Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers."

State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released two statements on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The first, sent at 6:17 a.m., expressed condolences, saying "Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities."

The second, sent just after 11 a.m., announced an order that all U.S. and state flags in Virginia fly at half-staff starting "immediately" Wednesday and ending at sunset on Sunday, Nov. 27, "in respect and memory of the victims of the Chesapeake shooting, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community."

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears sent out a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, expressing grief for the victims of the shooting.

"Our hearts continue to grieve as we learn of more victims of senseless violence in Chesapeake," she said. "We mourn the many victims of fatal violence and suicide around the Commonwealth and our nation. Our society is hurting. All life is precious."

"I commit to making mental health issues a priority of my office and will be working with the Governor, Attorney General, the General Assembly, and local leaders to address this crisis," she continued in a second tweet. "Let us grieve and pray for these families as we begin to gather for Thanksgiving... as they will have one last chair at their tables."

State Sen. Louise Lucas, whose District 18 now includes that portion of Chesapeake after Virginia's recent redistricting effort, pledged action in her statements.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight," she said. "I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives."

In two more tweets, she mourned other victims of gun violence in Virginia.

"Just this year gun violence has stolen the life of Sierra Jenkins- a wonderful young reporter for the @virginianpilot, three members of the @UVA football team, six more victims in a Walmart last night as well as many victims whose names never made a newscast. (1/)," the President Pro Tempore of the Virginia Senate said.

"Too many families will have an empty seat at their tables at Thanksgiving and Christmas because of our gun violence epidemic. My thoughts and prayers are with those families but my ACTIONS will be working tirelessly to fix our gun laws until we stop this violence."

Outgoing state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., whose District 5 included that part of Chesapeake, sent out a flurry of tweets on Wednesday in response to the tragedy in his district.

"I am heartbroken at the news of this mass shooting in my City," he said in one tweet. "I can hear the police responders from my home, I was just shopping there today."

"This is a reminder of what happens when a metal health crisis meets easy access to guns," he said in another tweet.

State Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr., whose District 77 included the Chesapeake Walmart before redistricting, called the shooting "Utterly ridiculous. Senseless," in a tweet at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

"This has got to end," he said in a tweet.

Federal

U.S. Congressional Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia's third District, which includes Chesapeake, shared a brief Twitter statement just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

"Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving," Scott's tweet read. "My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones."

Newly re-elected Rep. Don Beyer, whose District 8 includes Alexandria and Arlington, retweeted a number of statements from fellow representatives, and put out one of his own on Twitter.

"Still reeling from the tragedy at UVA, Virginians woke up today to news of another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake," Beyer said. "I'm so sorry for the people we lost and their families, and remain determined to work to stop these shootings and keep Americans safe."

Rep. Gerry Connolly, whose District 11 includes the city of Fairfax, shared that he was also "heartbroken."

"Heartbroken about another horrific mass shooting," Connolly said. "Family members lost just before the holidays. My prayers are with all those in Chesapeake and across the Commonwealth. There is so much more we must do protect our communities from gun violence."

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner expressed grief over the shooting.

"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely," he said in a tweet at 12:37 a.m. on Wednesday, hours after the shooting. "In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene."

Just before noon on Wednesday, he sent another tweet calling for more gun safety legislation.

"My heart is still with Chesapeake, with Charlottesville, with Colorado Springs, with Uvalde. Gun violence takes too many. It's time for additional gun safety laws."

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine also expressed grief over the shooting and resolved to take more action.

"The Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is horrific," he said in a tweet at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. "My prayers to all affected and my thanks to brave first responders. Both Congress and the Virginia General Assembly have taken steps, finally, to reduce gun violence, but there is so much more to do."

President Joe Biden released a statement on Wednesday morning about the shooting, mourning those who were killed and calling for more gun reforms.

"Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings," the statement reads in part. "But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable."

"Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month."

"This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action."

Biden concluded his statement by thanking first responders in the city for their quick action, and offering federal support to the city of Chesapeake if needed.