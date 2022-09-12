This Flu Season Could Be Worse for Young Kids, Doctors Say

Doctors are warning that this flu season might be particularly worse for young children, and some kids should get more than one flu shot.

Health officials watch the progression of the virus in the Southern Hemisphere as an indication of what's to come in the United States.

Australia is having its worst flu season in five years and young children have been hit hard by the virus, doctors say.

"They've seen more serious illness in the 5 to 9 year old group because they are a group that have been mostly isolated at home during the pandemic and maybe spent more time at home instead of in preschools and daycares. And so they haven't been exposed to it," Dr. Christina Brown, a pediatrician at the Kaiser Permanente White Marsh Medical Center said.

Brown said families should get flu shots as soon as they are available.

"September and October are a great time to get it," she said. "For children who are under 8 years old, if they have only had one prior flu vaccine, they should get two in this season. Or, if they've never had it before, they should get two this season."

Children who need two shots should get their second dose a month after the first dose, Brown said.

In addition to the flu, there's growing concern over potential new COVID-19 waves this fall and winter.

Brown said children and adults can get the COVID vaccines and their flu shots at the same time.

"Just remember, you'll have to come back for the additional doses of the COVID vaccine, depending on your age or if you've had any of the doses previously," she said.

People 2 years and older also have the option of doing a nasal spray for protection against the flu instead of getting a shot.

"In the past, the FluMist was not as effective, so it was not used for a couple of years. But now, either one can be used," Brown said.