dogfighting

‘This Cruelty Will Not Be Tolerated': DC, Maryland Men Sentenced for Dogfighting

Two dogs died of injuries after they lost fights held in a secret location in King George, Virginia

By Skye Witley

empty dog leash
Getty Images

Three men from D.C. and Maryland were sentenced to prison time for their roles in a dogfighting ring that operated for years in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey, the Justice Department announced Thursday. 

The men trained and fought dogs at events from at least 2013 to 2018, federal prosecutors said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Odell Anderson Sr., 52, of D.C.; Chester Moody Jr., 47, of Glenn Dale, Maryland; and Emmanuel Powe Sr., 46, of Frederick, Maryland, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to engage in dogfighting activities. Anderson also pleaded guilty to one count of causing a child under age 16 to attend an illegal animal fight. 

Anderson and Powe were each sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Moody was sentenced one year and one day, plus a year of supervised release and 120 hours of community service. 

Crime and Courts Jun 2

Four Plead Guilty to Multi-State Dogfighting Conspiracy

dog Feb 15, 2020

Dogfighting: How to Identify and Report It

Reporter Jun 2, 2017

‘A Way to Help': In Connecticut, Abused Animals Get a Legal Voice in Court

People involved in brutal illegal dogfighting will be punished, said Todd Kim, the assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division.

“Dog fighting is a form of cruelty with no place in our society. This cruelty will not be tolerated, nor will exposing a child to such horrific acts," Kim said in a statement.

Prosecutors say the men sold, bought and trained dogs used to fight each other. They had “dog treadmills,” heavily weighted collars and chains, and other dogfighting equipment. 

Anderson and Moody trained dogs that were named champions or grand champions in the world of dogfighting. 

Two dogs died of injuries after they lost fights held in a secret location in King George, Virginia, in 2016.

The prosecutions are part of a larger effort by federal law enforcement, known as Operation Grand Champion, to crack down on organized dogfighting. 

This article tagged under:

dogfightingAnimal cruelty
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us