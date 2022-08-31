‘That Car Was My Baby': Second DC Resident Says Thieves Used Tow Truck to Steal Corvette in Georgetown

On Sunday, thieves in a tow truck dragged off a brand new car in Southeast D.C. Now News4 has learned that the same thing happened to a woman in Georgetown months earlier in a matter of seconds.

Jaclyn Baker said the crime happened on Feb. 28, but it still stings.

“As soon as this model of Corvette came out, I saw it at the D.C. Auto Show, and I immediately knew that that was my dream car,” she said.

But the dream was not to last. Her neighbor’s Ring camera caught the whole crime that night, when a tow truck pulled up and then drove off with the 2016 Corvette that she worked so hard for.

“That car was my baby, I bought it brand new,” Baker said. “So to see it be pulled off in the middle of the night at 3 in the morning, it was shocking."

Police eventually tracked it down in Anacostia a few months later, but the information she received about it was disturbing.

“Somebody had been shot and killed in the front seat,” Baker said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it’s looking into whether the cases could be connected or if it could signal a trend.

"I'd hate for other people to have to go through what I went through, getting my car stolen," Baker said.

Though she does plan on eventually getting another Corvette, Baker said the current wait for one is eight months.