Thieves Take $22K in Eyeglasses From Store at DC's Wharf

It's the second time the Southwest DC store has been robbed in a matter of weeks

By Gina Cook

Burglars targeted an eyeglass store at The Wharf in D.C. for the second time in less than a month, stealing more than $22,000 worth of merchandise, police say.

Surveillance video D.C. police released Wednesday shows two suspects smashing the front door of the store about 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

The suspects did about $5,000 in damage to the store on Water Street before running off with thousands of dollars worth of glasses, police said.

Surveillance video from the scene also shows what appears to be a small blue SUV, which police believe the suspects used to get away from the scene.

Last month, the same store was targeted by suspects who brazenly emptied out a display case during the afternoon.

It's unclear at this time if the two incidents are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

